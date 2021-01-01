Recently, Zack Snyder said his version of Justice League, to release next March, will have Batman dropping F-bombs and expressed worry about the film's certification. But, James Gunn is taking this treatment to a different level for his TV show. The upcoming program on Peacemaker, with John Cena in the titular character, will have a sure-shot TV-MA rating, if Gunn is to be believed.

Cast Peacemaker is one of the additions to 'The Suicide Squad'

Peacemaker is one of the additions in Gunn's The Suicide Squad, slated for August 6 release. This sequel to the 2016 film has expanded its scope from its earlier team of Deadshot, Harley Quinn, El Diablo, Slipknot and Killer Croc. It now includes Colonel Rick Flag, Savant, Javelin, Quinn, Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher 2, Bloodsport, King Shark, Mongal, Sol Soria, and Blackguard, among others.

Details Gunn rejects The CW as broadcasting partner of 'The Peacemaker'

Promising adult audience their dose of nasty fun, Gunn, the series director, clarified all doubts about the show making it to The CW after necessary cuts. The Vulcan Reporter claimed on Twitter that the Peacemaker series will have a broadcast run on The CW, but Gunn dismissed that, explaining that editing The Peacemaker for TV would result in its 40-second run-time only!

Streaming Uncensored version: Peacemaker will head straight to HBO Max

The show will, instead, head straight to HBO Max and will reportedly bridge the gap between DCEU followed on the silver screen and TV. The Peacemaker, as a spin-off show, was announced by Gunn himself on Twitter on September 23. The series is rumored to essay the backstory of this vigilante played by the WWE superstar, who delivers peace even with uninterrupted violence.

Character Exacting peace violently; that's what Peacemaker does