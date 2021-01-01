Every Marvel character has an origin story that makes them either good or evil. Along with this, they are portrayed as individuals with different real-life professions. From journalists to industrialists, Marvel has it all. But, one of the most popular professions in this universe is being part of the army. While there is a long list of such characters, here are the top five.

Steve Rogers Steve Rogers joined the military and became Captain America

As we have seen in all Captain America origin stories, including the films, Steve Rogers joined the army after getting rejected several times due to his weak physique. As part of the military's secret mission, he took the super-soldier serum to become the iconic Captain America. Honorable mention: His best friend James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes was also part of the army.

Carol Danvers Carol was an Air Force officer before becoming Captain Marvel

As shown in Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers was an officer in the United States Air Force. Daughter of two military parents, US Navy officer Joe Danvers Sr. and Mari-Ell- a captain in the Kree Army, Carol rose through the ranks swiftly. She was even recruited into Special Operations, where she trained to become a spy. Eventually, she gained powers after meeting Mar-Vell.

Tony's BFF James Rhodes is still an active part of the military

James Rhodes or Rhodey was part of the Marines for several tours in Southeast Asia. During this time, he met Tony Stark and became his pilot after finishing his tour. Since then, Rhodey has been Tony's best friend. After becoming War Machine, Rhodey rejoined the army. Due to this, he often utilizes his military tactics and contacts while fighting alongside teams like the Avengers.

Marc Spector Before becoming Moon Knight, Marc Spector was a marine

Marc Spector was enlisted in the Marines, where he served for three years. But he was discharged dishonorably after striking an officer, following which he joined the CIA. After some tragic incidents involving his brother, Marc befriended Frenchie Duchamp, and both became mercenaries. During one of his jobs, Marc was saved by Egyptian deity Khonshu, who compelled him to become Moon Knight.

Flash Thompson Spiderman's bully-turned-friend Flash Thompson received the Medal of Honor