Boeing issues statement after Air India crash report released 

Boeing has pledged its continued support for the investigation into the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report on the deadly crash. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was headed to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12. The incident resulted in 260 fatalities, including all but one of the 242 passengers and crew members on board and 19 fatalities on the ground.

CEO's statement Boeing CEO speaks with Air India chairman After the preliminary report into the crash was released, Boeing said, "Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customer." "We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13," the planemaker added.

President Statement by Boeing CEO Separately, its president and CEO, Kelly Ortberg, said he has spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer our full support. "A Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation," he said. In its preliminary report, AAIB ruled out actions against the aircraft maker, writing, "At this stage...there are no recommended actions to B787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers, suggesting that no significant fault has been found with the plane or its engines."

Report findings What the AAIB's preliminary report said The AAIB's preliminary report highlighted that the aircraft's engine fuel control switches moved from "RUN" to "CUTOFF" just after take-off. This switch movement is now a major focus of the investigation. Black box data indicated both engines' fuel switches were moved back to "RUN," but only Engine 1 showed signs of recovery, while Engine 2 remained unresponsive.