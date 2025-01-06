South Korea extends Muan airport closure amid crash investigation
What's the story
South Korean authorities have extended the closure of Muan International Airport till January 14.
The decision comes amid an ongoing investigation into a fatal crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 on December 29.
The aircraft had tragically crashed into a concrete barrier while landing, erupting into flames and killing 179 out of 181 passengers and crew members on board.
Ongoing probe
The Ministry of Land has not given specific reasons for the prolonged closure. However, last week, Deputy Minister for Civil Aviation Joo Jong-wan hinted at a possible extension if the investigation took longer than expected.
Meanwhile, Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong announced that all victims' bodies would be returned to their families on Monday, allowing them to hold funerals after a week-long wait.
National grief
Investigators from South Korea and the United States, including representatives from Boeing, are now looking into the crash site in Muan.
The exact cause of the crash remains undetermined, with potential factors including a bird strike, faulty landing gear, and issues with the runway barrier.
Authorities have also conducted search-and-seizure operations at the Muan airport, a regional aviation office, and Jeju Air's office in Seoul this week.
Victims identified
Most of the ill-fated flight's passengers were South Korean holidaymakers returning from Bangkok, along with two Thai passengers.
The incident has sparked a nationwide outpouring of grief, with memorials set up across South Korea.
The pilot had reported a bird strike before aborting an initial landing attempt, and the crash occurred during a second attempt when the landing gear failed to deploy.