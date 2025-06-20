'Doesn't appear like cockpit error': Officials investigating Air India crash
What's the story
Investigators probing the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick are looking into a similar incident from February 2020.
In that case, an Airbus A321 experienced engine trouble shortly after takeoff from Gatwick. The pilots sent a Mayday call and returned safely to the airport 11 minutes later.
The UK Air Accident Investigation Branch (AIIB) later found that fuel system contamination caused the engine failure in the 2020 incident.
Crash investigation
Power failure suspected in AI-171 crash
In the case of flight AI-171, investigators suspect a power failure caused the crash.
An official told The Indian Express, "It does not appear to be a cockpit error... The observations are that the power failure occurred as soon as the flight was airborne and was unable to climb to the safe path altitude."
Technical logs from the 24 hours before the crash are also being examined for any concerns raised by pilots during previous flights.
Aircraft maintenance
Air India has reduced its international wide-body fleet operations
In a message, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson had confirmed that the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was "well-maintained."
He said it had undergone a major check in June 2023 and was due for another in December 2025. The right engine was overhauled in March 2023, and the left engine was inspected in April 2023.
"Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight," Wilson said.
Maintenance assurance
No prior red flags for the aircraft involved in crash
Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran also confirmed that there were no prior red flags.
He said both engines were in good shape, with the right engine newly installed in March 2023 and the left one serviced in 2023.
He also dismissed any doubts about the qualifications of the pilots, saying, "The black box and recorders will definitely tell the story."
Captain Sabharwal had over 11,500 hours of flying experience, and First Officer Kundar had over 3,400 hours.
Airline
Air India cuts 48 international Boeing flights
Amid scrutiny, Air India has decided to temporarily cancel and suspend 48 weekly long- and ultra-long-haul flights from June 21 to July 15.
"The reductions arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East. The objective is to restore schedule stability," it said.
On Friday, it also announced the cancellation of several international and domestic flights due to maintenance and operational reasons.