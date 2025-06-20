'Doesn't appear like cockpit error': Officials investigating Air India crash 

What's the story

Investigators probing the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick are looking into a similar incident from February 2020.

In that case, an Airbus A321 experienced engine trouble shortly after takeoff from Gatwick. The pilots sent a Mayday call and returned safely to the airport 11 minutes later.

The UK Air Accident Investigation Branch (AIIB) later found that fuel system contamination caused the engine failure in the 2020 incident.