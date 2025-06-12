Air India plane with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
An Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the State Police Control Room confirmed.
According to preliminary reports, the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff near Meghaninagar. Visuals shared online show smoke billowing near the premises of the Adani-operated airport.
The flight has been identified as Air India 171. It was headed to London.
Visuals from near the airport
Aircraft crashed near forensic cross road, Meghaninagar.#planecrash#ahmedabad#aircraft #airindia pic.twitter.com/DlByQpG7P2— Nirav Makwana (@TheNiravMakwana) June 12, 2025
NDRF teams reache spot
Following the crash, the fire brigade was immediately rushed to the spot, along with dozens of ambulances.
Police have also diverted traffic from the area.
Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been moved from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site.
A total of three more teams are being moved from Vadodara, the NDRF said.
Amit Shah assures assistance
The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash.
He also assured them he would provide central government assistance.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has also left for the city.