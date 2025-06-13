US says 'no immediate reason' to ground Boeing 787
What's the story
United States officials have stated that they have not seen any immediate safety data that would necessitate a halt in Boeing 787 flights after an Air India plane crashed minutes after takeoff, killing over 240 people.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that he had spoken with National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy and that an NTSB and FAA team, supported by Boeing and engine manufacturer GE Aerospace, would travel to India.
Investigation
What Duffy said
"They have to get on the ground and take a look. But again, right now it'd be way too premature," Duffy said.
"People are looking at videos and trying to assess what happened, which is never a strong, smart way to make decisions on what took place."
He added that it would be "too premature" to make decisions based on video footage of the crash.
"We will follow the facts and put safety first," he said.
Scrutiny
India considers grounding Boeing 787-8 fleet
Meanwhile, NDTV reported that India is considering grounding the Boeing 787-8 fleet.
Sources told the channel that the move could be made to conduct a safety review of the aircraft.
"A call will be taken on the basis of a probe into the crash," one of the sources said.
Apart from the grounding, Air India may also face scrutiny over its standard operating procedure on aircraft maintenance, the sources added.
Aircraft details
About the Boeing 787 Dreamliner
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a long-haul, wide-body aircraft used for intercontinental flights.
Its introduction was a game-changer in aviation design, promising 20% more fuel efficiency by using strong, lightweight composite materials and advanced electrical systems.
The series has three models: the 787-8 (first introduced and smallest), the longer-range 787-9, and the biggest but least ranged 787-10.
Since its launch in 2011, it has reportedly transported over one billion passengers across the globe.
Production
More than 2,500 jets sold since launch
Boeing has sold more than 2,500 787s since its launch and has delivered 1,189 jets.
However, it has faced criticism over safety issues in its other models and is currently facing production delays.
The Air India flight AI-171 that crashed on Thursday was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
The airlines using the aircraft include American Airlines, British Airways, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways, Air India, United Airlines, and Ethiopian Airlines.