H-1B visa registrations fall 27% this year amid stricter rules
What's the story
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reported a major fall in H-1B visa registrations for fiscal year 2026.
The number of applications has fallen by a whopping 26.9% from last year and by over 54% compared to FY 2024.
The decline is mainly attributed to stricter policy enforcement, higher registration fees, and ongoing fraud investigations by the agency.
Registration decline
Take a look at FY 2026 numbers
For FY 2026, only 3.58 lakh H-1B visa cap registrations were filed, down from the 4.78 lakh entries received in 2025.
Of these registrations, approximately one-third (120,141) have been selected for further processing under the H-1B program, which offers 85,000 work visas annually, including 20,000 for master's degree holders from US universities.
The program continues to be crucial for Indian IT professionals and American tech companies.
Policy impact
USCIS crackdown on fraud
The USCIS has attributed the drop in registrations to stricter policy enforcement and changes in the registration process.
The agency has also been cracking down on fraud, especially duplicate entries.
"Based on evidence from the FY 2023 and FY 2024 H-1B cap seasons, we undertook extensive fraud investigations," said USCIS in an official statement.
Program significance
Recent fee hikes have also impacted applicants
The H-1B program is especially important for Indian IT professionals and US tech employers.
However, the recent policy changes and fee hikes have made it more difficult for many to apply.
The registration fee was raised this year from $10 to $250, an increase that has discouraged potential applicants like international students and early-career professionals.
Global shift
Many are now looking at other countries
The changes in the H-1B program are also driving some to look at other countries such as Australia, Germany, and the UAE.
This could change the trend of Indian students going to the US.
"The 'American Dream' of immediate employment at a high salary with full sponsorship of an H-1B visa will elude most foreign students," one expert said.