Salami was one of Iran's most powerful men, overseeing the IRGC and directly reporting to Supreme Leader Khamenei.

He had been leading the IRGC since 2019.

Under his command, the IRGC has been instrumental in quelling dissent domestically and projecting Iran's power abroad.

The corps is believed to fund and arm a wide network of militias across the region, targeting US and other military personnel in the Middle East.