Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's top advisor killed in Israeli strike
What's the story
Israel's unprecedented strike on Friday reportedly killed three of Iran's most powerful men, including Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the secretive Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The other two were Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, and Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Salami's profile
Salami's role in Iran's military
Salami was one of Iran's most powerful men, overseeing the IRGC and directly reporting to Supreme Leader Khamenei.
He had been leading the IRGC since 2019.
Under his command, the IRGC has been instrumental in quelling dissent domestically and projecting Iran's power abroad.
The corps is believed to fund and arm a wide network of militias across the region, targeting US and other military personnel in the Middle East.
Military actions
Salami's involvement in significant incidents
Salami was also at the helm of the IRGC during Iran's drone and missile strikes on Israel in April and October last year.
These were the first direct attacks by Iran on Israeli soil.
He was also present during the IRGC's downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane shortly after it took off from Tehran's international airport, an incident that killed all 176 people onboard.
Bagheri's profile
Who was Bagheri?
Bagheri had been the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces since 2016.
The General Staff is the most senior military body in Iran, implementing policy and monitoring activities within the armed forces.
He was sanctioned along with nine others close to Khamenei "who have for decades oppressed the Iranian people, exported terrorism, and advanced destabilizing policies around the world," according to a US Treasury document.
Shamkhani's profile
Shamkhani's background
Shamkhani was a close aide to Khamenei and served as the country's top national security official from 2013.
He had also held important positions in the IRGC and the defense ministry.
He was a rising star in Iranian diplomacy and was well-known in Washington and Europe for his work in foreign affairs.
In mid-2023, he was replaced as Iran's top diplomat. Yet, he remained close to Khamenei and gave advice as Iran re-entered nuclear talks with the Donald Trump administration.