What's the story

An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has warned that the country may consider acquiring nuclear weapons if it is attacked by the United States or its allies.

"We are not moving towards (nuclear) weapons, but if you do something wrong in the Iranian nuclear issue, you will force Iran to move toward that because it has to defend itself," Ali Larijani told state TV.

"Iran doesn't want to do this, but ...(it) will have no choice," he added.