China surrounds Taiwan with military forces for 'blockade' drills
What's the story
China has launched extensive military drills around Taiwan, involving its army, navy, air, and rocket forces.
The Chinese military said the drills are aimed at simulating a blockade of the self-governing island and also to "serve as a stern warning and powerful deterrent against Taiwanese independence," calling Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te a "parasite."
The move is seen as part of China's continued attempts to assert its claim over Taiwan, which it considers a part of its territory.
Military drills
China's military exercises: A warning to Taiwan
The Chinese military has termed these drills a "stern warning and forceful deterrence" to alleged separatists in Taiwan.
According to Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson of the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command, the drills cover sea-air combat-readiness patrols, assault on maritime and ground targets, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, and blockade on key areas and sea lanes.
Regional tensions
Taiwan's response to China's military presence
Taiwan has reported detecting 37 Chinese aircraft and 19 warships around the island.
These developments come after last month's declaration by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, who labeled China as a "foreign hostile force."
Responding to China's increased military presence, Lai proposed measures to combat Chinese espionage and infiltration.
The situation appears to be escalating as tensions rise between both sides.
Military alert
Taiwan's military remains vigilant amid China's exercises
Taiwan's military has deployed forces to "monitor, alert, and respond appropriately" to China's drills.
This week was the largest series of exercises since February, when China held a "live-fire" combat drill with aircraft and warships near the island.
Beijing dismissed Taiwan's concerns as "pure hype," calling it "routine training."
The ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan continue to remain a potential flashpoint for conflict.