What's the story

China has launched extensive military drills around Taiwan, involving its army, navy, air, and rocket forces.

The Chinese military said the drills are aimed at simulating a blockade of the self-governing island and also to "serve as a stern warning and powerful deterrent against Taiwanese independence," calling Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te a "parasite."

The move is seen as part of China's continued attempts to assert its claim over Taiwan, which it considers a part of its territory.