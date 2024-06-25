YouTube tests 'Hype' feature to boost engagement for small creators
YouTube is testing a new feature named 'Hype' in select countries. The feature aims to enhance the visibility of videos by allowing viewers to boost their rankings among other hyped videos published within the week. YouTube describes this as a "new way for viewers to support their favorite creators." The feature is akin to like and share functions, and doesn't serve as an indicator for reach and discovery. It will help small creators gain exposure and community support.
'Hype' feature testing limited to select YouTube partners
The testing of the Hype feature is currently confined to a subset of YouTube Partner Program content creators who comply with community guidelines and have fewer than 500,000 subscribers. Hyped videos will appear in the 'Explore' section, not the trending section, and only videos published in the last seven days can be hyped. The feature is currently being tested in Brazil, Taiwan, and Turkey. It's yet to be determined whether it will be a paid feature or not.
YouTube's additional features for contextual information
Alongside Hype, YouTube is also testing a feature that allows users to add context to videos through notes. This is designed to provide relevant information for clarification purposes. This addition complements other context prioritising features that YouTube has recently introduced, such as information panels and additional requirements for disclosing synthetic or altered content.