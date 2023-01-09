World

Brazil: Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court

Refusing to accept electoral defeat, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, presidential palace, and Congress buildings

In a reprise of the 2021 US Capitol riots, supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro broke into the country's Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court on Sunday. The rioters claim Bolsonaro was ousted from power by "sham" elections. As the agitators outnumbered Brazil's security forces, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ordered the intervention of federal security in Brasilia until January 31.

President Silva returned to power for the third time after 20 years by narrowly defeating Bolsonaro in the presidential elections in October. Silva's victory extended the run of leftist wins in the region after Chile, Colombia, and Argentina.

Last month, Bolsonaro supporters attempted to invade the federal police headquarters after the federal electoral court certified Silva's victory, and a pro-Bolsonaro indigenous leader was arrested.

Refusing to accept the electoral defeat, at least 3,000 rioters bypassed the barricades and stormed into the three buildings in Brasilia's Three Powers Square, which were reportedly largely vacant. Some rioters called for a military intervention to restore Bolsonaro to power. The police wrested back the buildings in the evening hours, and around 200 people were arrested, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said.

Beyond comprehension. As @davidrkadler states: “A policeman arrives on horseback to contain the insurrection and the Bolsonaristas beat the horse and bloody the policeman to the ground. I am speechless.” pic.twitter.com/4b7V23lu2N — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 8, 2023

The rioters ransacked offices and sprayed fire hoses inside the buildings. They broke windows in all three buildings and climbed on roofs. The agitators were dressed in green and yellow, the colors of their national flag, which have come to symbolize the country's conservative movement. Meanwhile, Silva was visiting the flood-hit Araraquara city in Sao Paulo during the attacks but flew back to Brasilia.

Silva visited the ransacked buildings to assess the damage and accused Bolsonaro of fomenting the unprecedented crisis brought about by "fascist fanatics" and vowed to punish the rioters. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro condemned the "pillaging" and denied his involvement. Bolsonaro left for the US state of Florida last month, on the second-to-last day of his term, while Silva assumed power a week ago.

After the attacks, many questioned the police for being unprepared despite repeated warnings and speculated complacency. Silva said there was "incompetence and bad faith" on the part of the police, similar to last month's attempted invasion of the federal police headquarters by Bolsonaro supporters. He said those police officers would be punished and expelled from the corps. Meanwhile, several world leaders condemned the attack.

Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities. @LulaOficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

Days after last month's invasion attempt, a man was arrested for a detonation attempt in a protest against the election results. The accused, George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, said in his statement that he aimed to build an arsenal inspired by Bolsonaro's traditional support for arming civilians. Following this, four Bolsonaro supporters were arrested for an alleged coup attempt during the invasion bid.