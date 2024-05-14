Next Article

77th Cannes Film Festival kicks off; know where to watch

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:00 pm May 14, 202406:00 pm

What's the story The 77th Cannes Film Festival, a highly anticipated event in the cinematic world, kick-started its journey on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Taking place over 11 days on the French Riviera, it is set to conclude on May 25. The festival was officially inaugurated with Quentin Dupieux's The Second Act and will feature 22 films competing for the esteemed Palme d'Or award. If you're in India, here's how you can watch.

Streaming

Streaming options for Cannes 2024 unveiled

For those keen to experience Cannes 2024, several streaming options are available. French viewers can tune into France Television for live coverage of the festival. International audiences have the option to stream the event live on the official Cannes YouTube channel or its official website. Additionally, Brut's official website will provide updates on interviews and red-carpet walks.

Representation

Indian stars and films shine at Cannes 2024

Several Indian stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari, are expected to grace the red carpet this year. Also, Kiara Advani is speculated to make her debut at the event. Reports suggest that Advani will represent India at the Women in Cinema gala dinner hosted by Vanity Fair. Further, around 12 Indian films have been selected for screening this time, with Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light nominated for the prestigious Palme d'Or award.