'EASY' is streaming on all major platforms

LE SSERAFIM makes an 'EASY' record; surpasses 10M YouTube views

By Aikantik Bag 01:57 pm Feb 20, 202401:57 pm

What's the story FEARNOTs, it's time to rejoice! Yes, LE SSERAFIM's latest music video for their song EASY from their third mini-album of the same name has shattered records, amassing over 10M views on YouTube in a mere 13 hours since its release. The album itself is also dominating both domestic and international charts, proving the group's incredible popularity.

Next Article

Sales

Album sales and 'EASY's craze

On the day of its release, EASY sold a staggering 7,83,358 copies, as reported by Hanteo Chart. The album clinched the number one position on iTunes's Top Album chart in 18 countries and regions, including Japan, Canada, Chile, and Mexico. In South Korea, EASY ranked third on Bugs's real-time chart and soared to the 10th spot on Melon's real-time chart Top 100.

Chart

It's trending in all global arenas

The K-pop song not only garnered 10M views at breakneck speed but also secured the top position on YouTube's Worldwide Trending Chart from midnight until 10:00am. It ranked first in 40 countries and regions, including the United States and Canada. Moreover, the title track EASY made its way to the Top 5 in 10 countries and regions, topping the iTunes Top Song chart in five countries and regions such as Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.