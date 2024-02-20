'Shaitaan' releases on March 8

By Aikantik Bag 01:48 pm Feb 20, 202401:48 pm

What's the story The much-awaited glimpse of R Madhavan's intense and menacing look in the upcoming supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, has been unveiled by the makers. Set to be released on March 8, the film features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and Madhavan. Fans are buzzing with excitement over Madhavan's fierce appearance, flooding the comments section with praise and anticipation for the movie.

Madhavan's upcoming work

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Shaitaan explores the age-old battle between good and evil. Besides starring in Shaitaan, Madhavan is also set to appear in S Sashikanth's directorial debut, The Test. This highly anticipated project features an impressive cast including Siddharth, Nayanthara, and Meera Jasmine.

