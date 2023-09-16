'Singham 3' shoot commences: Cast, plot, release date, and more

'Singham 3': Everything to know about Ajay Devgn-led film

The third chapter in the uber-famous Singham series has been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time. In the latest development, Ajay Devgn has "quietly" kickstarted the shooting for the upcoming installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, titled Singham Again. While initial reports had indicated a September launch date for filming, it appears that production is already in progress. Here, we gather everything about the film's development so far.

Why does this story matter?

The action-packed franchise had its inception with the release of Singham in 2011, followed by a sequel in 2014 titled Singham Returns. The series revolves around the formidable cop, Bajirao Singham, and his relentless battle against corruption and unscrupulous politicians. Back in July, during a press conference, Shetty shared that the third installment of the Singham franchise would be even "bigger and better," sending fans into a frenzy.

First, check out pictures shared by Devgn on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor might play villain!

In an exciting turn of events, it has also been reported that Arjun Kapoor will take on the role of a villain in the upcoming Singham installment. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Kapoor has already embarked on preparations for this intriguing role. In addition to Singham 3, Kapoor will also be seen in the noir thriller The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

'Singham 3' release date shifted—here's why

Per media reports, the release date of Singham 3 has also been postponed to avoid a box office clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Reports suggested that Devgn and Shetty have decided to prioritize the needs of the Indian film business over a box office clash. Originally slated for an Independence Day﻿ 2024 release, Singham 3 will now hit theaters on a different date, which is yet to be announced.

Deepika Padukone rumored to play Devgn's sister

While there has been no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone might join the cast of Singham 3 as Devgn's sister. A recent report from Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Deepika's character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham." Her character "has the arc of being [Devgn's] sister in the film," added the source.

