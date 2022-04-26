Entertainment

'Indian Police Force': Vivek Oberoi joins Rohit Shetty's cop series

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 26, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

Vivek Oberoi was earlier seen in web series 'Inside Edge'

Vivek Oberoi is all set to play a "supercop" in Indian Police Force. "Heroism in khakhi!" the actor exulted on social media about this collaboration. The web series, directed by Rohit Shetty, also features Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra as police officers. Amazon Prime Video is the host of this show. The shooting of the series is currently going on, said reports.

As far as impacting police stories are concerned, there's hardly any other director more successful than Shetty (he has made Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi till now).

And, Oberoi's acting skills are promising.

Also, we have seen the performer's action sequences in Shootout at Lokhandwala, Rakta Charitra I and II, among others.

All these combined make him a worthy inclusion to the series.

In the announcement, Oberoi wrote, "Charged to join the best force : Indian Police Force and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! Thank you bro #RohitShetty for trusting me with this amazing role!" "Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops," he added, tagging Malhotra and Shetty Kundra. The post also had a photo featuring Oberoi as a cop.

Details Shetty welcomes the 'most experienced senior officer'

Shetty welcomed Oberoi on board and said, "Meet the most experienced senior officer of our squad. Welcome aboard Vivek (sic)." The actor's response to his director was, "Thank you, my brother. Loving every moment. In 20 years I've never seen or done action of this scale. You are the master (sic)." To note, the web series is said to consist of eight episodes.

Latest Know about the series, cast

Shetty's chief assistant, Sushwanth Prakash, will co-direct the series. Earlier on April 23, Shetty Kundra had joined the squad. "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Super thrilled to join the action king Rohit Shetty in his cop universe Indian Police Force on Prime, now filming (sic)," she wrote, while sharing her look. Filming is underway in Mumbai currently.