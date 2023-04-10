Entertainment

'Bholaa' versus 'Dasara': Nani's action-thriller marches ahead of Ajay's actioner

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 10, 2023, 10:31 am 2 min read

'Dasara,' 'Bholaa' box office collections

Ajay Devgn's highly-anticipated action-thriller Bholaa was released on March 30 alongside Nani's high-voltage actioner Dasara. Both films were expected to set the box office on fire, but despite a promising cinematic experience, the films opened slowly in selling tickets. On the second weekend, Bholaa and Dasara kept a steady momentum, although on the lower side. See which movie is ahead of the other.

'Bholaa's box office collections on Day 11

Directed by Devgn, Bholaa featured him as the lead of the film alongside Tabu. Despite having a slow opening, Bholaa managed to keep a steady pace by earning a consistent sum each day. On Sunday, the film managed to cross the Rs. 70cr milestone, having earned more than Rs. 7cr over the weekend. As per early estimates, the film collected Rs. 3.30cr on Sunday.

Nani's 'Dasara' minted approximately Rs. 2.25cr on Day 11

Nani's pan-India release certainly created a solid buzz before its release, but despite that, the film could not perform as per expectations. While Bholaa gained momentum over the second weekend, Dasara witnessed quite a sharp decline in ticket sales. Across all languages, the film could only earn Rs. 2.25cr on Day 11, as reported by industry-tracker Sacnilk, taking its total to Rs. 75.20cr.

Which film will touch the coveted Rs. 100cr mark first?

On Wednesday, Nani's Dasara crossed Rs. 100cr mark globally, but the domestic numbers remained shockingly low. As of now, Bholaa and Dasara are nowhere close to touching the milestone of Rs. 100cr at the domestic level. Since Bholaa has shown a tremendous recovery over the second weekend, experts believe its business could escalate if there are no major Bollywood releases this week.

Know more about 'Bholaa' and 'Dasara'

The official remake of the Tamil film Kaithi by Lokesh Kanagaraj—Bholaa is Devgn's fourth directorial venture after Runway 34, U Me Aur Hum, and Shivay. Bholaa reunited Devgn and Tabu on the big screen after their hit film Drishyam 2, released in 2022. Meanwhile, Nani-led Dasara helmed by Srikanth Odela features an oozing star power that includes Keerthy Suresh and Shamna Kasim, among others.