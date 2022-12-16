Entertainment

'Kuttey' teaser: First look of Arjun Kapoor-Tabu-Konkona starrer revealed

Dec 16, 2022

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' will be released on January 13, 2023. It marks his directorial debut

After being stuck in limbo for some time, we have finally received the first teaser of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey. The brief teaser hasn't revealed much about the storyline and serves as an introduction for all the characters. The multi-starrer drama is set to hit theaters on January 13, 2023. Notably, Bhardwaj is the son of director-writer-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. Here's more.

What makes Kuttey worth keeping an eye out for is its ensemble cast.

Kuttey features Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

It has been bankrolled by T-Series, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and director Luv Ranjan.

The film was earlier expected to hit theaters on November 4, but it eventually got pushed ahead.

The clip is intriguing, doesn't give away the story

The 52-second-long teaser unveiled the first looks of Kapoor, Tabu, Shah, Sen Sharma, Madan, and Mishra. While the story is not clear, the voiceovers help us understand that the characters are seemingly after each other and are planning to kill someone (or maybe multiple people). The clip ends with a thunderous bang, as we also hear a few seconds of possibly the title track.

Watch the complete teaser here

Let's take a look at the talent behind the camera

Bhardwaj and Vishal have written the film's screenplay. Farhad Ahmed Dehlvi, who has earlier worked on projects such as The Dark Knight Rises and Life of Pi has handled the cinematography department while A Sreekar Prasad (Talvar, RRR) is responsible for the movie's editing. The costumes are by Karishma Sharma (Haider, Vicky Donor) while the art direction is by Ramen Das (The Dead End).

'Kuttey' is an 'incredibly special film' for Kapoor

In an old interview, Kapoor said, "Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It's a special feeling when you can't wait to be back on the sets of a project, and Kuttey is that film for me. " "I couldn't wait to surround myself with the ocean of talent that this film boasts of," added the Ek Villain Returns actor.