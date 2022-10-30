Entertainment

'Stree 2' script finally locked; sequel officially in the works!

Oct 30, 2022

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will reprise their roles in 'Stree 2'

Amar Kaushik's Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, opened to critical and commercial acclaim in 2018. Since then, Kaushik—along with the production house Maddock Films—has been working on developing a horror-comedy universe. Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, too, is part of this ambitious universe. Now, recent reports suggest Kaushik has locked Stree 2's script, and Rao and Kapoor will reprise their roles in the sequel.

Context Why does this story matter?

Recently, Indian filmmakers have begun working on cinematic universes and crossovers, which include storylines enmeshed with each other and actors making cameo appearances in multiple films.

For instance, Kapoor had a special appearance in Bhediya's recently released song Thumkeshwari.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan may also appear in Stree 2.

If the plans pan out, we'll get a full-fledged horror universe headlined by several mainstream actors.

Report Director Kaushik has 'locked the script'

A recent report by Pinkvilla has spilled the beans about the progress on Stree 2. A source told the publication, "Amar and his team...have been working on the script of Stree 2 for a while now, and they have finally locked a subject that takes forward the legacy of the first part." They added the makers are well aware of the "audience's expectations."

Plans A 'vampire film' starring Ayushmann Khurrana also on cards

Stree 2's pre-production work will begin after Bhediya releases, and it will go on floors in early 2023. The source added, "The story of Bhediya eventually leads to Stree, and that would set the ball rolling for Maddock's unique horror-comedy universe." Maddock Films is also reportedly working on a "vampire film" with Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a constituent of the same universe.

'Stree' Meanwhile, here's a refresher on 'Stree'

Stree marked Kaushik's directorial debut and won him the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director in 2019. It starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. Stree is reportedly based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, which traveled like wildfire in Karnataka in the 1990s. Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi and a prequel to Stree are also part of the same horrorverse.