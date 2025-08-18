Vodafone Idea's shares up 8% today: Here we decode why 

Vodafone Idea 's shares surged by around 8% today, following the company's June quarter performance results. The stock was trading at ₹6.62, up 7.7% from its previous close on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The rise in share price comes despite a challenging year for the company, which has seen its stock price drop by nearly 60%.

Financial results Net loss widens to ₹6,608cr Vodafone Idea released its Q1 FY26 results on August 14, posting a net loss of ₹6,608 crore. This is wider than the ₹6,432 crore loss reported last year but better than the ₹7,166 crore loss in the previous quarter. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹11,022 crore, up 5% year-on-year but flat sequentially.

ARPU growth ARPU improves to ₹177 Vodafone Idea's average revenue per user (ARPU), a key operating metric, improved to ₹177. This was higher than the analyst estimate of ₹167 and was driven by subscriber upgrades and an improved customer mix. Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that the losses were narrower than its estimate of ₹7,500 crore due to lower interest costs, while revenue trends were broadly in line with expectations.