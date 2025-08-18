Kotak can now sell funds to retail investors in UAE

Kotak International, the global arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank , has become the first Indian company to receive a license from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to sell investment funds and portfolios to onshore retail investors. The move comes as more investors in the UAE show interest in Indian markets. The license was issued by the UAE's Securities & Commodities Authority.

Strategic expansion Fund launches by Q4 2025 Kotak International plans to launch its first India-focused retail funds in the UAE by Q4 2025. Shyam Kumar, President of Kotak International, emphasized India's diverse economic story and young working population as factors that make it appealing to foreign investors. He also highlighted the absence of capital gains tax on fund returns in the UAE as an attractive feature for global investors.

Wider access Minimum investment set at $500 The new license from the UAE allows Kotak International to directly approach retail clients for investments, as opposed to just high-net-worth individuals. Kumar said this development "really expands the scope," with clients now able to invest in Kotak's funds with a minimum investment of around $500. This is a major step toward making investment opportunities more accessible for a wider range of people.