'Adipurush's spectacular first look poster presents Prabhas as Lord Rama

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 30, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush' will arrive in cinemas on January 12, 2023.

After a long wait, the first look of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is finally out! Its teaser will be launched in Ayodhya on October 2. The film was earlier slated to release on August 11, but was postponed to avoid a clash with Laal Singh Chaddha. The Om Raut directorial will now release on January 12, 2023, during the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Context Why does this story matter?

Adipurush marks the first cinematic association between the two leading actors.

Moreover, since films with a mythological/religious backdrop have mostly worked wonders amongst the masses, there are similar expectations from Adipurush as well.

To recall, Raut's maiden Hindi directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had garnered immense critical and commercial acclaim, so it remains to be seen if Adipurush can replicate such success.

First look Spectacular first look further raised everyone's expectations!

The makers revealed Prabhas "in and as Adipurush" early morning on Friday (September 30). It shows the actor wielding a bow and arrow amidst the backdrop of a turbulent, catastrophic storm. The tagline reads, "Celebrating victory of good over evil." Praises are being heaped on the first look, and fans believe the wait was worth it. The film will release in IMAX and 3D.

Twitter Post Check out the first look here

|| Aarambh ||



Join us as we embark on a magical journey ✨ On the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP! #AdipurushInAyodhya



Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! 🫶#AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 pic.twitter.com/R4eSETuhO8 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 30, 2022

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Adipursuh'

The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs. 500cr! T-Series has bankrolled this large-scale mythological drama. Om Raut has also written the screenplay, while the cinematography is helmed by Karthik Palani. While Prabhas is playing Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are portraying Sita and Lankesh/Ravana, respectively. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth round up the cast.

Upcoming films Know more about Sanon and Prabhas' upcoming films

Prabhas has an interesting slew of films lined up ahead. In addition to Adipurush, he will be seen in the much-awaited Project K alongside Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan. He also has Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Sanon, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Bhediya and opposite Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada.

