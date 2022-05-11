Entertainment

Kannada film 'Dia's Hindi remake 'Dear Dia' gets date, trailer

The trailer for Dear Dia is out! A remake of Kannada romantic drama Dia (2020), it has been helmed by KS Ashoka, who directed the original as well. Pruthvi Ambaar, who played one of the lead characters in Dia, is returning for the Hindi version too. Dear Dia is being backed by Netrix Entertainment. The Hindi film is targeting a June 10 release.

Context Why does this story matter?

In recent times, Bollywood is churning out films that are mostly remakes of previously released South Indian movies.

Dear Dia gets added to that list.

Moreover, its original, Dia, had received critical accolades mostly because of Ashoka's style of filmmaking, which was said to be a "brave new style sans the commercial staples."

Since Ashoka is helming Dear Dia too, expectations are high.

Trailer What does the trailer show?

The film's trailer introduces us to the brewing romance between Rohit (Ujjwal Sharma) and Dia (Mihika Kushwaha in her debut outing). All is well until an accident kills Rohit. Enters Aadi and things get better for a heavily-depressed Dia. A melodious score dominates the background. The romantic drama focuses on love, loss, and longing and so it seems, Dear Dia will appeal to youngsters.

Information Know more about 'Dia'

Interestingly, Dia was without any song. Apart from Hindi, it was also made in Telugu with the name of Dear Megha (2021). That film had an entirely different cast and crew except Pavitra Lokesh, who played the same role in Dia. Mrinal Kulkarni is playing Lokesh's role in Dear Dia. Producer Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha believes the Hindi remake "is going to blast."

Unlike the Kannada version, Dear Dia is going to have songs crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, Palak Muchhal, and Jyotica Tangri. About the film Mihika said, "We have grown up watching Bollywood movies where the love triangles were always idealistic. But this film has something unique about it. It all feels very real and practicable. We hope that Dear Dia touches your heart."