Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to tie the knot this year?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 20, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating since 2019

Rumors of actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul dating one another have been doing the rounds for a long time. Though the couple remains reticent about it in public, their photos on social media and public outings somewhat confirm their relationship. Now, recent reports suggest that they are gearing up for their wedding this year. And, it will be in the winter months.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the current vice-captain of the Indian cricket team and Shetty will tie the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding.

Shetty's father Bollywood actor and businessman Suniel Shetty belongs to a Tulu-speaking family based in Mulki, Mangaluru, and Rahul is also from Mangaluru, so this makes sense.

The report added that preparations have already started for the gala.

History Rewind: When did the rumors start?

While we wait for an official word, let us rewind a bit about the relationship between Shetty and Rahul. Speculations of them being in an affair surfaced way back in June 2019 and as per a report, they had started dating from February that year. A few months down the line, Rahul's name got attached to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, best friend of Shetty.

Details Couple remains mum to media, floods social media with photos

But, those rumors died when photos of Rahul and Shetty begun to go viral. Ever since then, inquisitive media has been asking them if they are really dating. While they remain mum there, they post photos on their social media spaces adding fuel to the fire. In 2021, Rahul-Shetty finally made their first public appearance together during the premiere of Ahan Shetty's debut Tadap.

Latest Shetty's birthday wish for Rahul

Shetty often accompanies Rahul for his international tours, too. On his birthday (April 18), Shetty wished him, "Anywhere with you, happy birthday," to which Rahul said, "Love you." Earlier this year, Suniel had quashed rumors of Shetty-Rahul's wedding. We wonder what he has to say now. Last week, Bollywood saw one of the biggest celebrity weddings when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married.