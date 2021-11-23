India vs NZ: KL Rahul ruled out of Test series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 23, 2021, 03:59 pm

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first Test

The Indian cricket team has suffered a massive blow ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, starting November 25 in Kanpur. The BCCI has confirmed that Rahul will miss the two-Test series due to an injury. Rahul played the first two T20Is against New Zealand before being rested for the dead rubber. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Rahul did well for India in their final Super 12 matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He also smashed a 65-run knock in the second T20I against NZ on November 19. The injury comes as a blow for Rahul, who was in great touch with the bat and would have liked to cement his place in the Test side once again.

Gill and Mayank to open for Team India

With Rahul set to miss the opening Test match, Team India will look up to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal to open the innings. Gill was India's opener before missing the England series in August-September due to an injury. As per the report, Gill was seen opening the batting along with Mayank during the team's net session.

Chance for Gill and Mayank to shine

A door has opened up for Gill and Mayank to show their credentials in the Test series. They would want to perform well and give India the desired starts. With India touring South Africa next, the two would want to be on the plane.

Rahul grabbed his chance against England

Rahul had made his Test return after a gap of almost two years. Gill's injury earlier and Mayank's concussion saw Rahul play against England. He grabbed the chance with both hands, scoring 84 in the first innings of the Nottingham Test against England. Rahul followed that up with a century at Lord's. He also scored a vital 46 at The Oval (fourth Test).

India are without several top players

Rohit Sharma, who led India to a 3-0 win over New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series, has been rested for the two Test matches. Virat Kohli, who missed the T20Is, will not be part of the first Test. Also, there is no Rishabh Pant in the squad.

Suryakumar has been named as Rahul's replacement

The BCCI issued a statement stating that Rahul sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming series. Suryakumar Yadav has been named as Rahul's replacement.

Rahul has sustained a muscle strain

Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand: BCCI



(Photo: BCCI) pic.twitter.com/FJb50WghIN — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

A look at the updated Test squad

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md Siraj, Prasidh Krishna