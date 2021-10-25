Why did Team India take the knee? Virat Kohli answers

T20 World Cup: Team India took the knee before the Pakistan game

The Indian cricket team took the knee before the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan got underway on Monday. After the match, Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, explained that the same was communicated to the players by the team management. Notably, the Indian players took the knee to voice solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Here are further details.

"That was communicated to us by the management, the Pakistan team agreed to pay their tribute to the same cause. We accepted our side of the things and that is how it was decided," Kohli told ANI in the post-match conference.

Team India took the knee in order to lend support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul showed the gesture inside the playing area, while the other players did so near the dug-out. It remains to be seen whether it was just a one-time gesture. "We have done it for now. Will see in the future," said a team source.