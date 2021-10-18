Sri Lanka's first Test captain Bandula Warnapura dies at 68

Bandula Warnapura, the first to captain Sri Lanka in Test cricket, passed away on October 18. He breathed his last while receiving treatment for a brief illness in a private hospital. The 68-year-old represented Sri Lanka in four Tests and 12 ODIs. Notably, Warnapura faced Sri Lanka's first ball and scored their first run in the longest format. Here are further details.

Quote

Sri Lanka Cricket informed about the development

"Sri Lanka Cricket is deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Bandula Warnapura, Sri Lanka's first Test captain. We wish to express our condolences to the family at this difficult time on behalf of Sri Lanka's cricketing fraternity," an SLC release stated.

History

Warnapura captained Sri Lanka in their first-ever Test match

Warnapura led Sri Lanka in their first-ever Test match, against England in Colombo (1982). As mentioned, he faced the first delivery and scored the first run for Sri Lanka in Test cricket. In that match, Warnapura scripted the record for opening the batting and opening the bowling in the same Test. He attained this feat in the second innings.

Career

A look at his professional career

Warnapura tallied 98 runs from four Tests with a best score of 38. He smashed 180 runs in ODI cricket. The tally includes a solitary half-century. The former SL batter picked up a total of eight international wickets. Additionally, Warnapura racked up 2,280 and 564 runs in First-Class and List A cricket respectively. He took 32 wickets in the two formats.

Warnapura

Warnapura served as coach and Match Referee after retiring

Warnapura was handed a life ban from Sri Lankan cricket after he decided to lead the rebel side in the apartheid-hit South Africa in 1982/83. After retiring from the game, he took charge as Match Referee in two Tests, three ODIs, and one First-Class game. He also served as the coach of Sri Lanka briefly and became the Director of Coaching.