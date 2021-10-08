IPL 2021 playoffs: All you need to know

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 11:31 pm

DC, CSK, RCB, and KKR have qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs

The league stage of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is done and dusted after 56 matches, which were split across two phases. Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders are the four teams to have qualified for the playoffs. The playoff round will begin on October 10. Here is all you need to know about the playoffs.

Table

IPL 2021: A look at the standings

DC finished the league stage as the top-ranked side. They reached the playoffs for the third straight season. Meanwhile, CSK made a terrific turnaround after they missed the playoffs berth in 2020. They finished second this time with 18 points. RCB (third) qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive year. KKR became the fourth team to reach the last four.

MI

MI missed the playoffs berth due to inferior NRR

Defending champions Mumbai Indians missed out on the playoffs berth by a whisker. An inferior Net Run Rate cost them the spot. They finished their campaign with seven wins and as many defeats. MI failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 edition. They had clinched their fifth title in 2020, most in the history of IPL.

KKR

KKR won five matches in the UAE leg

KKR have reached their first playoffs since the 2018 edition. Although the Knight Riders didn't fare well in the first phase this season, they won five out of seven matches in the UAE leg. Like MI, the Eoin Morgan-led side won seven and lost as many games. However, they registered a superior Net Run Rate (+0.587) in order to be through.

Schedule

Here is the schedule

DC will take on CSK in the Qualifier 1, scheduled to take place on October 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, RCB and KKR will square off in the Eliminator a day later at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sharjah will also host the Qualifier 2 on October 13. The final will be held in Dubai on October 15.

Information

Key details about the playoff round

The winner of the Qualifier 1 (DC vs CSK) will straightaway proceed to the final. Meanwhile, the loser will play the winner of Eliminator (RCB vs KKR) in the Qualifier 2. The winner of the Qualifier 2 will march into the grand finale.