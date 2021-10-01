IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Here is the match preview

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to lock horns in Sharjah

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the 46th match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the afternoon encounter of Saturday's double-header. Delhi have an opportunity to qualify for the playoffs, while a win would keep MI alive in the playoff race. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The surface on this venue has been sluggish so far. As a result, the recent matches have turned out to be low-scoring despite the small boundaries. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have dominated Delhi Capitals in the IPL till now. In 29 head-to-head meetings, MI have managed to win 16 matches with a win percentage of 55.17. On the other hand, DC have claimed 13 victories against MI with a win percentage of 44.83. Notably, MI have won five of the last seven matches against DC.

MI

Will Suryakumar Yadav get another game?

Mumbai's middle order finally made a mark against Punjab Kings. Saurabh Tiwary set up their run-chase, with Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard providing the finishing touch. However, the form of Suryakumar Yadav is still a cause for concern. Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik, Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

DC

Prithvi Shaw expected to return

Only Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rishabh Pant scored in double figures against Kolkata Knight Riders. DC are missing the services of Marcus Stoinis, who is out with injury. It remains to be seen if Prithvi Shaw recovers in time. Probable XI: Dhawan, Smith/Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Pant (captain, wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Performers

Here are the top performers

Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer against MI. He has racked up 793 runs from 25 games at a strike rate of 126.88. On the bowling front, Mishra has taken 25 wickets with a best haul of 4/24 against them. Against DC, Rohit owns 862 runs at a strike rate of 133.64, while Bumrah has scalped 19 wickets with a best haul of 4/14.