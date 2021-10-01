WBBL: Hobart Hurricanes rope in Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh will represent the Hobart Hurricanes

Richa Ghosh became the seventh Indian cricketer to sign for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League, starting this month. Richa has been roped in by the Hobart Hurricanes. The 18-year-old wicket-keeper is set to make her maiden WBBL appearance. Richa, who turned 18 last week, has vital experience of playing in Australia for the Indian women's cricket team. Here's more.

Richa is a mainstay in the Indian women's cricket team

Richa made her T20I debut for India Women against the Aussies last year in Melbourne. Since then, the promising teenager has appeared in nine T20Is, scoring 126 runs. She has the best score of 44* and an average of 21.00. Richa made her ODI debut for India this year. In three matches, she has scored 76 runs at 38.00.

I'm very excited to be playing in the WBBL: Richa

As per Cricbuzz, Richa, who is currently in Australia with the Indian team, said she is excited to be playing in the WBBL and thanked the Hurricanes. "I'm very excited to be playing in the WBBL this year. I'm very thankful to the Hurricanes for this opportunity, and I'm looking forward to coming to Tasmania and meeting up with my new team-mates."

Seventh Indian to sign for the upcoming edition of WBBL

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were roped in by the Sydney Thunder. The likes of Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav signed for Sydney Sixers as well. Also, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues will be plying their trades for Melbourne Renegades.

WBBL 07 to start from October 14 onwards

The WBBL's seventh edition will start from October 14 onwards with the Sydney Sixers taking on Melbourne Stars. Notably, the Sixers have won two WBBL honors. The 2020-21 edition of the WBBL was won by Sydney Thunder, who clinched their second title. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have endured a difficult time over the last four seasons, finishing 8th, 8th, 7th, and 8th respectively.

Indian cricketers to benefit immensely: Our take

With several Indian cricketers to play in the WBBL 07 season, this comes as a positive news. The WBBL is a top league and features the best players across the globe. The India Women players will gain significant experience and this means all-round improvement.