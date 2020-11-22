Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy wrecked havoc with her explosive knock against Melbourne Stars in the 55th game of Women's Big Bash League. Playing for Sydney Sixers, she slammed her fourth century of the WBBL history. However, her blistering knock wasn't suffice as Sydney failed to qualify in the top-four, having missed out on net run rate. Here are the further details.

Match How did the match pan out?

The Melbourne Stars put up an astonishing 178/4 (19) on the scoreboard as Sydney Sixers invited them to bat in a rain-curtailed fixture. Opener Elyse Villani (45) and skipper Meg Lanning (77) were among runs. They were also supported by a spectacular cameo from Natalie Sciver (32). In reply, Healy single-handedly powered Sydney to victory (D/L) with her impressive knock of 111 (52).

Information Fourth-fastest hundred of WBBL history

Healy reached her century off 48 balls, fourth-fastest in the tournament's history. She absolutely pummeled the Stars batting line-up and finished with a strike-rate of 213.46. Moreover, Healy extended her tally of hundreds in the tournament to four.

Feat Third-highest individual score in the tournament

Healy marginally fell short to register the highest individual score in the WBBL. The record is presently held by Ash Gardner, who notched up 114 off 52 balls against Melbourne Stars in 2017. Interestingly, Healy follows her on the tally, having slammed an unbeaten 112 against Adelaide Strikers in 2018. Her 111 (52) is now the third-highest score on this list.

Do you know? Joint-highest runs scored from fours and sixes

Healy's 111-run knock against Stars was studded with a record 15 fours and 6 sixes. She scored a total of 96 runs from boundaries (fours and sixes), joint-highest along with Ash Gardner (vs Melbourne Stars in 2017).

Records More records that were broken in the match