Smriti Mandhana slams historic ton in D/N Test: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 12:48 pm

Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Indian woman to score a century in Day/Night Test

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has slammed her maiden hundred in Test cricket. The star opener achieved the feat in the ongoing Day/Night Test against Australia Women at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. Mandhana has become the first Indian woman to register a hundred in pink-ball Test. The 25-year-old gave India a solid start after Australia elected to field. Here are the key stats.

Hundred

Mandhana reached her century on Day 2

Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 80 on Day 1 as India finished with 132/1 in 44.1 overs. The Indian opener completed her ton on Day 2. She raced to her hundred in 170 balls. Mandhana added 93 runs with Shafali Verma before sharing a century stand with Punam Raut. The former was finally dismissed on 127 off 216 balls (22 fours, 1 six).

Twitter Post

WATCH: Mandhana scripts history

Information

First Indian woman to score a century in Day/Night Test

Mandhana has become the first Indian woman to score a century in Day/Night Test. Virat Kohli remains the first man from India to do so. The Indian captain smashed 136 off 194 balls against Bangladesh in the 2019 Kolkata Test.

Feats

A look at the feats attained by Mandhana

Mandhana is the first Indian woman to score a century in Australia. She is also the first visiting player (non-English) to do so Down Under. Her 127 is the highest Test score by an overseas player on the Australian soil (women's). This is also the second-highest score by an Indian player against Australia in women's Tests (highest: Sandhya Agarwal - 134 in 1984).

Away

Fifth Indian woman to score an away Test hundred

Mandhana has become the fifth Indian woman after Agarwal, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Mithali Raj, and Shantha Rangaswamy to register a Test hundred away from home. Agarwal has two such tons, while the others own one each. So far, Mandhana has racked up 286 runs from five Test innings (away) at an incredible average of 57.20. Besides a ton, she has two more 50+ scores.