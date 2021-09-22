IPL: Decoding the stats between Shubman Gill and Devdutt Padikkal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 04:26 pm

Devdutt Padikkal has been instrumental for RCB

Youngsters have often grabbed their opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to earn berths in the Indian cricket team. On the same note, Shubman Gill and Devdutt Padikkal have enjoyed success in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Both these young dashing openers have also enjoyed relative success in domestic cricket. We decode the IPL stats between them.

Shubman Gill

A look at Gill's IPL numbers

Gill made his debut for KKR in the IPL 2018 season. Since then, he has become an integral part of the Knights outfit. In 49 IPL matches, the right-handed batsman has accumulated 1,119 runs at 31.08. He has smashed seven fifties with the best score of 76. Gill has a strike rate of 124.88. In IPL 2021, he has 180 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal

A look at Padikkal's IPL numbers

Padikkal broke into the IPL scene in the 2020 season. The southpaw had a solid IPL 2020 in UAE under his belt, racking up 473 runs at 31.53. He smashed one fifty. The RCB opener has 217 runs in IPL 2021, taking his tally to 690 in 22 matches. Padikkal has already registered a century (101*). He has an overall average of 32.85.

Batting

Decoding their application across phases

As per Cricinfo, Padikkal has scored 416 runs in the powerplay overs. The RCB opener has scored 270 runs in the middle overs (7-15). In the death overs, he has scored four runs so far. Meanwhile, Shubman has notched 510 runs in the powerplay overs. He has another 490 runs in the middle overs and 119 at the death.

IPL 2021

Looking at their performances in IPL 2021

In IPL 2021, Shubman has just 180 runs across eight matches with the best score of 48. He is averaging a mere 22.50. Shubman struggled during the first phase before returning with a bang in the second phase on Monday against RCB. After outscoring Shubman last season, Padikkal fares better this season as well. He enjoys a better strike rate and average.