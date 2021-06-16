IPL: BCCI lifts life ban on spinner Ankeet Chavan

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 12:08 pm

Spinner Ankeet Chavan's life ban lifted by the BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the life ban on former Mumbai spinner Ankeet Chavan. Chavan, who has represented Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, was banned for life in 2013, along with team-mates S Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila for alleged involvement in spot-fixing. However, his life ban has now been reduced to seven years. Here's more.

Elation

'I want to continue playing' says Chavan

"I cannot say how much I am relieved. I can't wait to be back in the ground. I thank the BCCI and MCA for their help," said Chavan. "Once the restrictions are lifted, I will hit the ground. Whether or not I can get back into the Mumbai team, I want to continue playing. The process will take care of the rest."

Ban

Chavan was banned by the BCCI in 2013

The BCCI slapped a life ban on Chavan in 2013 for alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League. Notably, S Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila were handed similar punishments. The courts later ordered that the life ban is unsustainable. Following the Supreme Court's order, the BCCI ethics officer had reduced Sreesanth's punishment to seven years.

Information

The trio was found guilty of this heinous crime

Chavan, along with Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila, playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) were alleged to be involved in spot-fixing in the 2013 IPL edition. There was an investigation where the three were found guilty. The trio was thereby handed a life ban by the BCCI.

Comeback

Chavan allowed to play professional cricket

After Sreesanth came out of the ban last year, Chavan has been pleading with the BCCI and the MCA to apply the same rules. Although he wrote to the MCA, the association decided not to intervene. However, following the recent order of reducing his punishment sentence to seven years, the BCCI CEO informed that Chavan will be allowed to play official cricket.

Career

A look at Chavan's career

Chavan has represented Mumbai in 18 First-class, 20 List A, and 26 T20 matches. The left-arm spinner has picked up 53, 18, and 19 wickets respectively. He also has a First-class hundred to his name and averages 35.68 in the format. Before getting banned, Chavan played 13 matches in the IPL. He accounted for eight wickets with an economy rate of 7.89.