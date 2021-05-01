IPL 2021: MI make two changes, CSK remain unchanged

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday.

MI have won three and lost three games so far. Table-toppers CSK have won five on the bounce.

In terms of the team news, MI have included New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Dhawal Kulkarni.

CSK have gone unchanged.

Here's a look at MI's playing XI

MI playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni

The key stats and match-ups ahead of the match

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar is the leading wicket taker in the powerplay overs (7).

His brother Rahul Chahar, who plays for MI, is the leading wicket-taker in the middle overs (11) in IPL 2021.

MI opener Quinton de Kock has managed to score 81 runs off 59 balls by Deepak Chahar, while the pacer has never dismissed him.

Here's a look at CSK's playing XI

CSK playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi