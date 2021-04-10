Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 02:06 pm

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the second game of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. The runners-up of previous edition, DC, will be geared up to replicate their performances this time. Their batting attack will be led by Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who slammed two consecutive tons in 2020. Let us analyze his IPL performance against CSK.

Record A look at Dhawan's IPL record against CSK

Presently, Dhawan is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL with 5,197 runs. He has also slammed most number of IPL fifties (41) by an Indian. Against Chennai Super Kings, he has amassed 777 runs from 23 games at a strike rate of 127.8. He owns the second-most runs against CSK after Virat Kohli (887). The phenomenal tally also includes 14 sixes and 87 fours.

Do you know? One of the few players with a century against CSK

Dhawan is one of the six players to have recorded a century against CSK in the IPL. He smashed 101* off 58 balls with the help of 14 fours and 1 six, in 2020. Besides, Dhawan also owns six half-centuries against CSK.

Battles He has a terrific record against CSK pacers

Dhawan's dynamic approach helps him face the seamers with ease at the start of innings. His record against CSK pacers states the same. As of now, he has managed to score 47 runs off 52 balls by Deepak Chahar, while Chahar has dismissed him once. He has also amassed 45 runs off 28 balls against Shardul Thakur. Notably, Thakur is yet to dismiss Dhawan.

Numbers Dhawan fared well in the middle overs last season

Dhawan was in tremendous form in the previous IPL edition. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer, having smashed 618 runs at 44.14. Dhawan scored most of these runs in the middle overs (275 runs at 55). He played with a strike-rate of 147.06 during this phase. Meanwhile, 256 of his total runs were scored in the powerplay (0-6).

CSK vs DC Will Dhawan shine against CSK this time?