Delhi Capitals are set to begin their IPL campaign on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings. DC, who finished as runners-up in 2020, will be led by Rishabh Pant this time after a shoulder injury ruled Shreyas Iyer out of the tournament. They boast plenty of match-winners, with leg-spinner Amit Mishra being their most experienced bowlers. We decode his stats in the IPL.

Career A look at his IPL career

One of the most experienced bowlers, Mishra, has been playing in the IPL since the inaugural edition. In a career spanning over a decade, he has represented Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is presently the second-highest wicket-taker and highest among spinners in the tournament. In 150 games, he has taken 160 wickets at an average of 24.19.

Information One of the few bowlers with an IPL five-wicket haul

Mishra is one of the few bowlers to have taken a five-wicket haul in the IPL. He registered his career-best figures of 5/17 against Deccan Chargers in 2008. Meanwhile, Mishra has also snapped up three hauls of four wickets.

Record Only player with three IPL hat-tricks

Mishra holds a special record in the cash-rich league. He is the only player to have taken as many as three IPL hat-tricks, the first of which was recorded against Deccan Chargers in 2008 (5/17). Interestingly, the stylish leg-spinner registered his second hat-trick playing for Deccan (4/9 vs Punjab Kings, 2011). His third hat-trick came two seasons later (4/19 for SRH vs PWI).

Records IPL 2021: The records he can break this season