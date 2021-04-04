The 14th edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin on April 9. Delhi Capitals, who have Rishabh Pant as their skipper this season, will play their opener a day later against Chennai Super Kings. The Delhi-based franchise made it to their first-ever IPL final, and finished as runners-up in 2020. Here we look at DC's IPL performances from 2018-2020.

2018 DC fared poorly in 2018

The 2018 season saw the return of veteran Gautam Gambhir to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), who previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles. However, DC endured a string of losses under him in the first half. They lost five of their first six matches before Shreyas Iyer replaced Gambhir as captain. However, DC finished last eventually, winning only five games.

Information IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant was named the Emerging Player

Despite DC's poor campaign, wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant emerged as a standout performer. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer, having smashed 684 runs at a remarkable average of 52.62 and strike-rate of 173.60. Pant was named the Emerging Player of the Year for his notable performances.

2019 First playoffs appearance in seven years

A revamped Delhi Capitals started on a positive note in 2019 under Iyer. The young Iyer along with official advisor Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting helped DC book their first playoffs berth since the 2012 edition. DC finished at number three, and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. However, they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2.

Information IPL 2019: A look at the notable contributions

Once again, Pant impressed with his batting skills as he hit 488 runs at a strike-rate of 162.67. While Shikhar Dhawan (521) remained their highest run-getter, Iyer (463) was also among runs. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada scalped most wickets for DC (25 at 14.72).

2020 DC finished as the runners-up in 2020

The 2020 season turned out to be the best one for DC. They scaled new heights, giving a run for the money to every opposition. The Iyer-led side finished second, having sealed the playoffs berth for the second consecutive season. By winning the Qualifier 2 against SRH, DC qualified for their first-ever IPL final. However, they lost to Mumbai Indians in the finale.

Performers IPL 2020: A comprehensive performance by the DC players