England pace spearhead Jofra Archer, on Monday, underwent surgery on his hand in the aftermath of a bizarre incident. Explaining the incident, England's director of cricket Ashley Giles said Archer dropped a tropical fish tank in his bath and suffered a cut on his middle finger of the right hand. Due to this, Archer's participation in the IPL remains in doubt. Here is more.

Incident Archer's finger had healed sufficiently to play

As per reports, the incident occurred at Archer's flat in Hove in January. Although the finger had healed sufficiently for him to take part in both the Test and T20I series of the tour, the England management decided to investigate the wound properly. Notably, Archer returned home ahead of last week's ODI series to undergo treatment on a long-standing elbow injury.

Description Giles describes the incident

Giles narrated the entire incident at BBC's Tuffers and Vaughan show, and confirmed that Archer underwent a successful operation. "This is going to sound like an awful conspiracy and I can see what's going happen on Twitter as soon as I say this," Giles said. "He was cleaning at home. He's got a fish tank. He dropped the fish tank, cut his hand."

Glass A fragment of glass was removed from his hand

Giles added that a small fragment of glass was removed from Archer's hand. "They operated and found a small fragment of glass. It healed but there was part of the fish tank still in his finger. So, it was the right thing to do. We've got a clear window to do it as well. We wish him the best for his recovery," added Giles.

Series Archer missed several games on the Indian tour

It is understood that the injury forced Archer to miss the second and fourth Tests against India of the four-match series. Although he played in all the five T20Is later on, he required a cortisone injection to make it through the series. After that, he missed the three-match ODI series, and underwent another round of treatment on his return to London.

IPL A decision on his IPL participation to be taken soon