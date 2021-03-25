Last updated on

After taking a crucial 153-run lead on Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies, the Sri Lankan cricket team dominated Day 4. Lanka finished Day 3 on 255/4 and from there on 476/10. Pathum Nissanka slammed a century as Niroshan Dickwella hit a sublime 96. West Indies ended Day 4 on 34/1 at stumps. Here are the takeaways.

West Indies removed Dhananjaya de Silva (50) early on Day 4 after Lanka added just four runs. From there on Nissanka and Dickwella added a defining 179-run stand to give Sri Lanka the edge. After the duo got out, SL managed 476. In reply, West Indies lost John Campbell (11) early on to be on the back foot. They need 341 more to win.

Lanka's innings got bolstered by a solid stand of 179 that helped them gain significant advantage. This was the second century-plus stand for the visitors after Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando added 162 on Day 3. Nissanka, who was part of a 70-run stand alongside Dhananjaya, went on to bat on and got a valuable century (103). He was well supported by Dickwella (96).

Dickwella deserves a lot of praise for his positive knock. He consumed 163 balls, hitting eight fours. Playing his 42nd Test, Dickwella raced to 2,291 career runs at 31.81. He now has 17 Test fifties and is yet to score a ton. Notably, this was his highest score in Test cricket. The innings came at the right time for the talented wicket-keeper batsman.

