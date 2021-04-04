Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 10:17 pm

South Africa have made a comeback in the three-match ODI series by winning the second game against Pakistan in Johannesburg. Fakhar Zaman played one of the greatest ODI innings, however, SA held their nerves eventually. For SA, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller made notable contributions with the bat. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

SA were off to a flier after Pakistan elected to field. Openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram shared a 55-run stand. Meanwhile, Bavuma, van der Dussen and Miller too fired as SA compiled 341/6 in 50 overs. Pakistan lost the plot initially, but a blinder by Fakhar brought them back in the hunt. Despite his 193-run innings, Pakistan lost by 17 runs.

Fakhar Fakhar slams fifth hundred, completes 2,000 ODI runs

Fakhar remained the only Pakistan batsman who looked in control. He went on to slam his fifth ODI century even though wickets kept falling from the other end. The Pakistani batsman fired 193 off 155 balls (18 fours, 10 sixes). During the innings, he also completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. He became the third-fastest (49 innings) among Pakistani players to reach the milestone.

Do you know? Highest individual score while batting second in ODIs

Fakhar has registered the highest individual score while batting second in ODIs. He surpassed Shane Watson's 185* (vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2011). Notably, Fakhar also recorded the highest individual score in a losing cause (ODIs).

Bavuma A captain's knock by Bavuma!

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma played a captain's knock at The Wanderers. He brought up his second half-century in ODI cricket off 68 balls. The 30-year-old kept the scoreboard ticking with his attacking strokes. Bavuma, who has been appointed the white-ball captain recently, finished with 92 off 102 balls (9 fours). He fell short of a well-deserved hundred.

Information First 50+ score for Quinton since February 2020

Opener Quinton de Kock gave the hosts an ideal start. He slammed his 26th half-century in ODI cricket, which came off 60 balls. This was his first 50+ ODI score since February 2020. The left-handed batsman scored 80 (86) with 10 fours and 1 six.

Duo The other SA batters who impressed

Middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen impressed for the second straight game. He smashed a quickfire 60 off 37 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes. The 32-year-old had slammed his maiden ton in the series opener. Meanwhile, Miller too registered his second score of 50 or more in the ongoing series. He remained unbeaten on 50 (27).

Nortje Nortje took three wickets, but leaked runs eventually