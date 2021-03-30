Middle-order batsman Rishabh Pant has been appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals for the 2021 IPL. The development comes days after a dislocated shoulder ruled regular captain Shreyas Iyer out of the tournament. Notably, this will be the first captaincy stint for Pant in the cash-rich league. Notably, he was bought by the Capitals in 2016. Here are the further details.

Pant Fifth-youngest captain in the IPL

At 23, Pant will become the fifth-youngest captain in the IPL after Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Suresh Raina, and Iyer respectively. As per the records, Kohli and Smith held the leadership position at 22. Although Raina and Iyer were 23, they were younger in terms of days than Pant. Previously, Pant had only lead Delhi in the domestic circuit.

Captaincy Ashwin, Rahane were also being considered for the role

Despite his inexperience, Pant had been one of the front-runners to replace Iyer as captain along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, and Steve Smith. The former has been in phenomenal form since the 2020/21 Australian tour. He emerged as a match-winner Down Under, and followed it up with impressive performances across all three formats against England at home.

Elation Can't wait to give my best for Delhi Capitals

After getting the nod, Pant said, "To lead this team one day is a dream I have always harbored. As that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable for this role." "With an amazing coaching staff and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my best for DC."

Information A look at Pant's IPL stats

Pant has turned out to be one of the most consistent performers in the IPL. He has amassed 2,079 runs from 68 matches at an average of 35.23. He owns a phenomenal strike-rate of 151.97. Pant has slammed one ton and 12 fifties so far.

Iyer Pant is the best man to lead DC: Iyer