WI vs SL, 1st Test ends in draw: Records brokenLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 09:48 am
An incredible ton by Nkrumah Bonner helped West Indies draw the first Test against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.
The top-order batsman fired an unbeaten 113 as the hosts were set-up a 375-run target by the Lankans.
For Sri Lanka, debutant Pathum Nissanka slammed his maiden Test ton as SL went ahead at one stage.
Here are the records broken.
Match
How did the match pan out?
Sri Lanka were bundled out for 169 after WI elected to bowl in the match.
In reply, the hosts fired 271 with notable contribution from tail-ender Rakheem Cornwall.
The visitors, who had a first-innings deficit, went on to compile 476 in the second innings, with Nissanka shining for them.
Chasing 375, WI made a patchy start, but ton-up Bonner ensured them a safe passage.
Bonner
Maiden Test hundred for Bonner at the age of 32
Top-order batsman Bonner smashed his maiden hundred in Test cricket.
The 32-year-old brought up his maiden century in his third Test.
He finished with an unbeaten 113 off 274 balls, an innings that was laced with 13 fours and 1 six.
Due to his defiant and gritty knock, the home side was able to draw the series opener.
Information
Mayers shared a 105-run stand with Bonner
Besides Bonner, the in-form Kyle Mayers also helped WI gain momentum in the final innings. The 28-year-old slammed his second 50+ score in Test cricket. Both Bonner and Mayers shared a 105-run stand for the third wicket, which ended the match in draw.
Century
A special ton on Test debut
Debutant Nissanka played a match-changing knock as the tourists avoided an innings defeat.
He fired his maiden Test ton (103 off 252 balls, 6 fours). The 22-year-old became the fourth Sri Lankan to hit a ton on Test debut, and first from the nation to hit an away ton on Test debut.
Other SL centurions on Test debut: Kuruppu (1987), Kaluwitharana (1992), Samaraweera (2001).
Dickwella
Dickwella misses another opportunity for a Test ton
In the second innings, wicket-keeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella too played a stellar knock.
Although he missed out on a ton, his 163-ball 96 turned the tide for Sri Lanka.
Dickwella now has 17 Test fifties, the most by any Test cricketer without a ton.
Others on the tally are Chetan Chauhan (16, ), Ken Mackay (13) and Shane Warne (12).
Feats
Other feats that were scripted in the match
Earlier in the match, former WI skipper Jason Holder claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
He registered his eighth career five-wicket haul, and second against Sri Lanka.
SL fast bowler Suranga Lakmal also took his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
Besides, Cornwall slammed his maiden Test half-century.
He recorded the highest score (61) by a WI number nine versus SL.