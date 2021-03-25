-
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni unveils new Chennai Super Kings jerseyLast updated on Mar 25, 2021, 01:53 pm
-
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni unveiled the team's new jersey ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL.
The three-time IPL winners posted a video on social media where the veteran Dhoni is seen unpacking the new jersey from a box and presenting it to the fans.
The jersey reveals the new design which also has a tribute to armed forces.
-
-
Jersey
CSK issue statement, highlight the description of new jersey
-
The franchise said in a statement that the camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team both in terms of consistency and fair play.
CSK won the IPL fair play award six times in 11 seasons and the three stars denote the three IPL titles won in 2010, 2011, and 2018.
-
Information
Camouflage design is a tribute to the Indian armed forces
-
CSK's revamped look for their jersey is featuring a new camouflage design on the shoulders. The camouflage design is a tribute to the Indian armed forces CSK have done away with the red and blue stripes near the shoulders.
-
Appreciation
Camouflage is an appreciation of the service of armed forces
-
CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said that they wanted to raise awareness about the significance of the armed forces.
"It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service they are the true heroes."
-
Twitter Post
CSK's jersey for IPL 2021
-
Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu 💛🦁— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 24, 2021
🛒 - https://t.co/qS3ZqqhgGe pic.twitter.com/Gpyu27aZfL
-
IPL 2020
CSK had a disappointing IPL 2020 campaign
-
Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable IPL season last year.
For the first time in 13 seasons, the Yellow Army failed to qualify for the playoffs.
Dhoni remained under the scanner for his peculiar decisions on the field, and maintaining a slow scoring-rate.
CSK finished at number seven with six wins and eight defeats.
They missed the service of Suresh Raina badly.
-
Squad
Squad: Players retained and bought
-
Retained: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.
Players bought: Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth.