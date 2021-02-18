Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 18, 2021, 05:56 pm

Senior Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore last month. The right-arm pacer had set a base price of Rs. 1 crore for the IPL 2021 Auction. Umesh has found a new franchise Delhi Capitals. Surprisingly, he was sold for his base price. He started his IPL career with DC. Notably, he featured in just two games for RCB last season.

Umesh proved to be costly for RCB last season, giving away 83 runs from seven overs across two matches. He had a whopping economy rate of 11.85. His poor start saw him get dropped to the bench and he never made a return. He was bought by RCB in the IPL 2018 Auction for Rs. 4.2 crore. He took 20 scalps that season.

Umesh has featured in 121 IPL matches so far, claiming 119 wicket at an average of 30.07. He has two four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 8.51. Prior to his stint at RCB, Umesh featured for KKR. He joined KKR in 2014 and claimed 48 scalps across four seasons. Prior to that, he had featured for Delhi, claiming 43 wickets.

