England batsman Dawid Malan has secured a deal in the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction. Interestingly, the number one ICC T20I batsman hasn't made his debut in India's cash-rich league yet. The 33-year-old had set his base price at Rs. 1.5 crore ahead of the auction. He has been bought by the Punjab Kings for Rs. 1.5 crore. Here is more.

Career A look at Malan's T20 career

In a career spanning over four years, Malan has aggregated 855 runs from 19 T20Is at an incredible average of 53.43. The amazing tally includes one century and 9 fifties. He has an astonishing strike-rate of 149.47 in the format, and smashed 30 sixes so far. Overall, Malan owns 6,117 runs at an average of 33.24 in T20 cricket, including five tons.

Do you know? Best T20I average (19 or more matches)

At present, Dawid Malan has the best average (53.43) in T20Is among players with 19 or more matches. He holds the top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen with 915 rating points. This is 99 more than the next-best KL Rahul (816).

