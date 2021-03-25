Last updated on

Netherlands started their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a defeat. The Dutch, World Cup runners up in 2010, lost against Turkey in a 4-2 encounter. Despite fighting back from 3-0 down to get to 3-2, Netherlands conceded another goal in the 81st minute. For Turkey, Burak Yilmaz scored a stunning hat-trick to give them a thrilling victory. Here are the details.

Yilmaz's deflected shot caught the wrong-footed Tim Krul as Turkey got the opener in the 15th minute. Yilmaz converted a penalty next before Hakan Calhanoglu curled in a third. Netherlands fought back via goals from Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong, but Yilmaz's superb free-kick sealed the deal. Notably, Memphis Depay saw a late spot-kick saved for the Dutch, who were the second best.

As per Opta, Burak Yilmaz is the first player with a hat-trick against the Netherlands since Klaus Allofs for Germany in 1980. Turkey's 3-0 against the Netherlands after 46 minutes is the fastest against Netherlands in a competitive game (excluding friendlies) since 1961, when they trailed 3-0 after 36 minutes versus Hungary. Meanwhile, Yilmaz has raced to 27 goals in 64 matches for Turkey.

