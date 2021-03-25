-
FIFA World Cup, Turkey stun Netherlands in qualifying: Records broken
Netherlands started their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a defeat.
The Dutch, World Cup runners up in 2010, lost against Turkey in a 4-2 encounter.
Despite fighting back from 3-0 down to get to 3-2, Netherlands conceded another goal in the 81st minute.
For Turkey, Burak Yilmaz scored a stunning hat-trick to give them a thrilling victory.
Here are the details.
Match
How did the match pan out?
Yilmaz's deflected shot caught the wrong-footed Tim Krul as Turkey got the opener in the 15th minute.
Yilmaz converted a penalty next before Hakan Calhanoglu curled in a third.
Netherlands fought back via goals from Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong, but Yilmaz's superb free-kick sealed the deal.
Notably, Memphis Depay saw a late spot-kick saved for the Dutch, who were the second best.
Stats
Notable records scripted by Turkey against Netherlands
As per Opta, Burak Yilmaz is the first player with a hat-trick against the Netherlands since Klaus Allofs for Germany in 1980.
Turkey's 3-0 against the Netherlands after 46 minutes is the fastest against Netherlands in a competitive game (excluding friendlies) since 1961, when they trailed 3-0 after 36 minutes versus Hungary.
Meanwhile, Yilmaz has raced to 27 goals in 64 matches for Turkey.
Do you know?
Unwanted record for Memphis
As per Opta, Memphis Depay is the first player to see his penalty in regular time (excluding shoot-outs) for the Netherlands saved by the goal-keeper since Frank de Boer in 2000 against Italy.