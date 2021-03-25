Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 11:32 am

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer will miss the Indian Premier League 2021 season due to a shoulder injury he picked up in the first ODI between India and England in Pune. Iyer had suffered subluxation of his left shoulder while fielding in the opening ODI against England and he had to undergo scans. This is a big blow for DC. Here are the details.

Injury Iyer got injured while fielding in the first ODI

While fielding in the first ODI, Iyer dived to his left in an attempt to stop a stroke from Jonny Bairstow. Although he managed to stop a couple of runs, he was seen in pain as he clutched his left shoulder. India's physio immediately came out to attend the 26-year-old before Iyer was taken off the field. He later underwent scans on his shoulder.

Captaincy Rahane, Dhawan and Ashwin could be DC's options

With Iyer ruled out, DC need to find the right candidate in terms of leadership role. Ajinkya Rahane, who had earlier led Rajasthan Royals, can be a primary option for the Delhi outfit. If Rahane gets overlooked, DC have ace spinner R Ashwin in the ranks. He was previously the skipper of Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan can also be a feasible option.

Information A huge blow for Delhi Capitals

As far as the IPL is concerned, the injury of Iyer will give a huge blow to the DC. Under him, they made it to their first-ever final in the tournament, last season. They ended up as the runners-up as Mumbai Indians clinched the title.

IPL Iyer's overall IPL show and his performance in 2020

In 79 matches, Iyer has racked up 2,200 runs at 31.42. He has slammed 16 fifties with a best of 96. In IPL 2020, Iyer enjoyed his best season in the tournament. He accumulated 519 runs at 34.60, hitting three fifties. It was the first time he scored in excess of 500 runs. In 2019 and 2018, Iyer scored 463 and 411 runs respectively.

Information A look at Iyer's performances of late

Iyer got scores of 67, 8*, 9, and 37 in the T20I series against England. In the first ODI, the middle-order batsman managed six runs. He had also hit two successive centuries in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy (103* and 116).

Twitter Post Absolutely devastated and gutted, says Parth Jindal